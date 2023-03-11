Architect caught taking Rs 60K bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an architect, Rajwinder Singh, owner of Max Associates, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, red- handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in connivance with officials of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) to issue change of the land use certificate.

In this case, a confidant of the architect, identified as Sukhwinder Sharma, posted as building inspector, Jalandhar MC, was also arrested by the VB. His other aide, Varun, a draftsman and building inspector of the Jalandhar MC, is still at large. A VB official said he would be arrested soon.

The architect was arrested on the complaint of Tarunveer Singh of Master Tara Singh Nagar, Jalandhar.