Architect caught taking Rs 60K bribe

Chandigarh, March 10
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an architect, Rajwinder Singh, owner of Max Associates, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, red- handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in connivance with officials of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) to issue change of the land use certificate.
In this case, a confidant of the architect, identified as Sukhwinder Sharma, posted as building inspector, Jalandhar MC, was also arrested by the VB. His other aide, Varun, a draftsman and building inspector of the Jalandhar MC, is still at large. A VB official said he would be arrested soon.
The architect was arrested on the complaint of Tarunveer Singh of Master Tara Singh Nagar, Jalandhar.
