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Home / Punjab / ‘Are you above the law?’ Jakhar questions Kejriwal’s ‘won’t appear before Delhi HC’ stand

‘Are you above the law?’ Jakhar questions Kejriwal’s ‘won’t appear before Delhi HC’ stand

Jakhar slams Kejriwal, questions "fear of arrogance" over court appearance stand

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Image credit/File
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BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for announcing that he would not appear before the Delhi High Court in the matter related to the CBI’s appeal against a trial court order discharging him and 21 others in the Delhi excise scam.

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Jakhar, in a hard-hitting post, asked if Kejriwal was above the law and the Constitution.

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“Arvind Kejriwal ji, you have announced that you will not appear before the High Court in the case related to the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the liquor scam against you. Is this due to fear or arrogance? Have you now placed yourself above the court? Do you no longer believe in the Constitution of this country?” asked Jakhar.

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The BJP leader said the CBI has filed this appeal in accordance with the law.

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“Also, the rule you have set for yourself—will your AAP government in Punjab follow the same rule and not appeal against the Honorable High Court’s order directing full DA and all pending dues to government employees?” asked Jakhar.

He said Kejriwal often says “Satyamev Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs).

Related news: Won’t appear in person or through lawyer: Kejriwal writes to Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma

“If you are truthful, then what is there to fear? The law is doing its job. A sincere suggestion is: do not try to portray yourself as a victim—face the truth,” said Jakhar.

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