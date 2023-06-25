Area under basmati set to increase in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 24

The area under basmati crop is set to increase in Muktsar district this year.

Reason: Farmers who had sown basmati during the previous kharif season fetched better prices.

Gurjeet Singh, a farmer, said, “As per an estimate, the maize crop is sown on nearly 30,000 acres in the district. This crop matures within three months and its harvesting is about to begin. A majority of farmers will, thereafter, sow basmati crop. It gives them sufficient time to get an extra crop of maize fodder between the paddy-wheat cycle.”

Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Gidderbaha, said, “The average price of basmati touched Rs 4,000 per quintal last year, thus the farmers are inclined towards it. The area under normal varieties of paddy crop will decrease.”

Last year, basmati was sown on nearly 74,000 hectares and other varieties on 1.09 lakh hectares in Muktsar district.

The Agriculture Department claimed that the district was set to perform best in the direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique.

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Our district topped the state in the DSR technique last year. The rice was sown on 38,687 acres using the DSR technique and an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre was given to 4,980 farmers. We are expecting that paddy sowing will be done through the DSR technique on nearly 60,000 acres this year. The DSR technique helps in saving water by 10-20 per cent in comparison to the traditional method of transplantation of paddy seedlings.”

Meanwhile, sufficient number of labourers are available, who are charging Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,800 per acre, for transplantation of paddy seedlings. Last year, the charges remained between Rs 3,200 and 3,500 per acre.