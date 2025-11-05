DT
Home / Punjab / Argentine woman, children rescued from Punjabi partner’s clutches in Ludhiana

Argentine woman, children rescued from Punjabi partner’s clutches in Ludhiana

The partner allegedly subjected them to maltreatment and harassment by detaining them illegally for a couple of months

Mahesh Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:57 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
A 31-year-old Argentine woman and her minor children were rescued from the clutches of her Punjabi partner, a resident of Islam Ganj here, who allegedly subjected them to maltreatment and harassment by detaining them illegally for a couple of months. The suspect, identified as Harjinder Bhola, was booked under Sections 115 (2), 351 (2), and 126 (2) of the BNS in connection with an FIR registered at the Division Number police station on November 1.

The police had to seek assistance from an interpreter from the Argentine Embassy to comprehend the victim’s narration, as well as a translation app to decipher her application written in Spanish. In her complaint, the victim alleged that Bhola had physically abused her and her children during their stay at his residence in Islam Ganj.

The investigation revealed that the victim had accompanied Bhola to Ludhiana in March with the understanding that their stay would be limited to three months. However, the Argentine woman and her children were allegedly forced to stay beyond their scheduled period and were subjected to physical abuse by Bhola and his mother.

The victim approached the police station at Division Number 2 with the intervention of the Argentine Embassy, and a case was registered against Bhola. After rescuing the victim and her children, they were shifted to Sakhi One Stop Centre at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, and later to New Delhi, as per the instructions of the Argentine Embassy.

According to SHO Gurjit Singh, the police are yet to ascertain the exact marital status of the accused and the victim. Sources said the duo had been living as a couple in Argentina for some years before coming to Ludhiana in March. However, Bhola allegedly forced the victim and her children to stay beyond the agreed period, leading to the alleged victimisation and registration of the FIR.

