Kapurthala arhtiya gets Rs 40 lakh ransom call

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

The police went into a tizzy after a man claiming himself to be gangster Goldy Brar made a ransom call to a Kapurthala-based arhtiya. Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had termed the detention status of gangster Godly Brar a ‘top secret’. The caller threatened to shoot the arhtiya if money was not paid.

An FIR under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC has formally been registered at the Dhilwan police station against a man identified as Goldy Brar with his address filled as yet unknown.

While the mastermind of the Nakodar-based Timmy Chawla double murder case is yet to be arrested, Kapurthala-based arhtiya Sehajpal Singh, a resident of the Raipur Araiyan village, on Friday received a call from a person identifying himself as Gangster Goldy Brar. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh from him.

As per Sehahpal’s police complaint, he was in Dhilwan with a friend on Friday, when calls came. The caller told Sehajpal that he knew everything about him, including his car and village, and said if the ransom was not paid, he would shoot him dead.

Shehajpal received four calls between 5.27 to 7.51 pm.

Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Kapurthala, said, “A call has been made to a Raipur Araiyan village-based arhtiya by a man, who identified himself as Goldy Brar. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.”

