Row over FCI norms: Arhtiyas join millers' protest outside Sirhind Market Committee office

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 8

The commission agents and farmers today joined the protesting rice millers outside the Sirhind Market Committee office. The millers have been up in arms against the new guidelines of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) regarding acceptance of only fortified rice kernels (FRK).

The arhtiyas boycotted the procurement as the rice millers were not lifting the paddy, thus leading to space crunch in grain markets.

Surjit Singh Sahi, chief, Rice Millers’ Association, said, the FCI had imposed certain conditions for accepting milled rice.

The FCI had directed the millers to procure the FRK directly from the FSSAI licensed manufacturers, said Sahi, adding that in case the stack of procured FRK gets rejected during testing, it would be the responsibility of the miller to replace it.

He said the rice millers do not manufacture the FRK but procure it from outside, thus the FCI should penalise the FRK manufacturers.

Sadhu Ram Bhat Majra, chief, District Arthiya Association, said the millers had stopped procurement and lifting of the paddy. It had led to space crunch and the situation would become difficult as inflow of paddy would increase in the coming days, said Majra.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said the issue had been taken up with higher authorities and the procurement had started as all commission agents had been given gunny bags.

#Fatehgarh Sahib