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Home / Punjab / Arhtiyas stage indefinite dharna over Rs 54-cr dues

Arhtiyas stage indefinite dharna over Rs 54-cr dues

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Tribune News Service
Kotkapura, Updated At : 07:27 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Around 120 commission agents (arhtiyas) from the Kotkapura and Faridkot grain markets on Monday staged an indefinite dharna outside the firm of fellow commission agent Sham Sunder Goyal in Kotkapura, alleging that nearly Rs 54 crore was due to them for Basmati paddy procured from local mandis in 2025.

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The protesting traders, led by Kotkapura Arhtiya Association president Umesh Garg, former president Krishan Goyal and general secretary Mohinder Pal Singh Makkad, said they had exhausted negotiations and other avenues, including political intervention and police complaints, to recover the dues.

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