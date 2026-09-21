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Home / Punjab / Arjun Ram Meghwal accuses Punjab government, police of fuelling drug crisis

Arjun Ram Meghwal accuses Punjab government, police of fuelling drug crisis

Several women recounted their ordeals, saying addiction had devastated their families

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launches the third phase of BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Fazilka. Tribune photo
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Launching the third phase of the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from the historic Asafwala War Memorial, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday accused the state government and the police of aggravating, rather than curbing, the drug menace in Punjab.

The Fazilka leg of the yatra began with BJP leaders paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the memorial. Meghwal, Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani and Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar met families of 15 victims of drug abuse from villages in the border belt.

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Dayal Singh of Hasta Kalan village told the leaders that his 19-year-old family member, a student, had died after falling prey to drugs. He alleged that drugs were being sold openly in villages as well as towns.

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Several women recounted their ordeals, saying addiction had devastated their families and robbed young members of their lives and futures.

Talking to mediapersons, Meghwal alleged that some families had told him they were harassed when they approached the police about the easy availability of narcotics. “The drug problem is deep-rooted in Punjab,” Meghwal said, adding that his interaction with affected families had convinced him that people were wanted effective action to prevent more deaths.

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Rejecting criticism that the yatra was politically motivated, Meghwal described it as a social campaign against addiction, akin to movements against other social evils.

Addressing a rally at the Old Sabzi Mandi, Meghwal asserted that the BJP would eliminate the drug menace within two years if voted to power.

Minister slams Rahul

Asked about Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Meghwal accused him of resorting to falsehood, personal insult and rhetoric undermining Indian culture and heritage. He said making a mockery of elderly women was highly condemnable.

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