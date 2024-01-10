Arjuna Award for Guru Nanak Dev University shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, the star performer of the Indian shooting contingent at the Asian Games 2023 and an athlete representing Guru Nanak Dev University, was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Tomar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, is currently pursuing BA, Sports, from the university.

Rajwinder Kaur, Tomar’s coach at the GNDU, lauded his achievements, citing his outstanding accomplishments in various international sporting events. Tomar secured gold and bronze medals in the 3P 50 m rifle category and won two gold medals in the air rifle 10 m event at the World University Games 2023. His remarkable performance also included setting a new world record with a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle category along with an individual bronze in the Asian Games 2023. He also won a gold in individual event and a silver as part of a team in the last Asian Games.

GNDU VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who received the prestigious MAKA trophy from the President at the same ceremony, congratulated Tomar on his achievement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Asian Games #Droupadi Murmu #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU