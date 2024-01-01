Jalandhar, January 1
In a shocking incident, Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh's body was found near Basti Bawa Khel here on Monday.
According to Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, Singh was hit by a vehicle after being dropped by his acquaintances on Sunday night.
Reports say he was dropped near the bus stand, yet his body was found near Basti Bawa Khel.
Police say the CCTV footage is under scrutiny, and the individuals who were last seen with the DSP were being questioned.
The DSP had made headlines when a video of him brandishing a gun during a scuffle with residents at Basti Ibrahim Khan village in Mand area of Jalandhar had gone viral on December 17.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes on the Sea of Japan coast
The Japan Meterological Agency reports quakes off the coast ...
Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar
According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts
Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and their 18-year-old...
Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court
He had sought a stay of the production warrant issued by the...