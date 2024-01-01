Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

In a shocking incident, Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh's body was found near Basti Bawa Khel here on Monday.

According to Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, Singh was hit by a vehicle after being dropped by his acquaintances on Sunday night.

Reports say he was dropped near the bus stand, yet his body was found near Basti Bawa Khel.

Police say the CCTV footage is under scrutiny, and the individuals who were last seen with the DSP were being questioned.

The DSP had made headlines when a video of him brandishing a gun during a scuffle with residents at Basti Ibrahim Khan village in Mand area of Jalandhar had gone viral on December 17.