Armed Forces Tribunal orders enhanced pension to retd Lieutenant General

Chandigarh, October 19

Correcting an anomaly in the interpretation of rules for the enhancement of pension, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has directed the Central government to increase the emoluments of an 88-year old retired Lieutenant General retrospectively.

The orders could have ramifications for other retired officers who are over 80 and whose pension enhancement may have been prejudiced due to the “incorrect” interpretation of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) rules.

In his petition, Lt Gen Gorakh Nath, who retired after 38 years of service, had contended that the MoD’s letter on the subject issued in November 2008 unambiguously stated that pension was to be enhanced by 20 per cent from 80 years of age, by 30 per cent from 85 years of age and by 40 per cent from 90 years of age.

However, the pension authorities used the phrase “on attaining and on completion” instead of “from”, which gave a completely different connotation to the eligibility criteria for the grant of enhanced pension. This denied him enhancement of pension by 20 per cent for a year and then again by 30 per cent for another year, he had averred.

“It is more than clear from the terms of the policy that benefit was to accrue to the pensioners who have attained the age of 80 to 85 years and implementation of the word ‘from’ has been clearly used in the communication made by the MoD to the authorities concerned,” observed the AFT’s Bench, comprising Justice Anjana Mishra and Lt Gen PM Hariz.

The AFT has directed the Centre to enhance the officer’s basic pension by 20 per cent for 12 months from the beginning till the end of 80th year of age, by 30 per cent for 12 months from the beginning till the end of 85th year of age, and grant six per cent interest on the arrears payable to him.

