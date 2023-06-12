Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 12
Four armed men allegedly robbed a finance firm employee of around Rs 10 lakh near the old octroi post here on Monday morning.
Sharanjit Singh was going to the Kabir Park side when the incident took place.
The men allegedly threw chilli powder in his eyes and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.
When he did not let the bag containing the money go, the accused took out a pistol following which he relented.
The injured Sharanjit was admitted to hospital.
Police reached the spot and started investigation. ACP Surinder Singh said the police are scanning the CCTV cameras to trace the accused.
