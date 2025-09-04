DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Armed men shoot dead block Congress leader in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Armed men shoot dead block Congress leader in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Gangsters Doni Bal, Prabh Dasuwal, Afridi Tut and Kaushal Chowdhury take the responsibility for the killing
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:55 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurmel Singh. File photo
Advertisement

Gurmel Singh, president of Patti block of the Congress, was shot dead by armed men here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hours after the incident, gangsters Doni Bal, Prabh Dasuwal, Afridi Tut and Kaushal Chowdhury took the responsibility through a social media post.

Describing him as a police informer, they held him responsible for passing off information to the police leading to the arrest of Afridi.

Advertisement

The post said that he had made an alliance with their enemies and was about to provide more information to the police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts