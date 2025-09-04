Armed men shoot dead block Congress leader in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Gurmel Singh, president of Patti block of the Congress, was shot dead by armed men here on Wednesday.

Hours after the incident, gangsters Doni Bal, Prabh Dasuwal, Afridi Tut and Kaushal Chowdhury took the responsibility through a social media post.

Describing him as a police informer, they held him responsible for passing off information to the police leading to the arrest of Afridi.

The post said that he had made an alliance with their enemies and was about to provide more information to the police.