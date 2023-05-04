Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

An armed man shot dead a government contractor in Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha road here on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Darshan Singla, a resident of Sunam area.

He took five bullets and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition, where he died.

Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am and that the assailant fled after firing.

An investigation is on.