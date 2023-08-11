Armed men snatch rifle from police constable in Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda, August 11
Armed men snatched a rifle from a police constable at Bathinda Cantt police station and fled in the wee hours of Friday.
They were riding in a black Skoda car. Police have been looking for the accused.
It is learnt that these miscreants fired shots in the air to rob some people near Bhucho Khurd. These people informed the police.
Later, as the car was heading towards Bathinda, the Cantt police station constable, along with two other police personnel, tried to stop the car. The men tried to run the constable over, snatched his rifle and fled.
