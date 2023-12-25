Armed miscreants target kin of MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 24

Unidentified assailants attacked family members of AAP MLA from Jalandhar (West) Sheetal Angural near Basti Adda late last night.

The MLA’s family, including his son, daughter, brother and brother’s wife, were reportedly returning from a party when a group of five-six motorcycle-borne persons stopped their vehicle. The miscreants were carrying sharp-edged weapons and they also caused damage to the vehicle.

‘Robbery intended’ AAP MLA from Jalandhar (West) Sheetal Angural claimed the attackers intended to rob his kin

All accused seemed to be under the influence of intoxicants, he said.

The MLA claimed the attackers intended to rob his family members, but when his brother stepped out, they fled. He said all accused seemed to be under the influence of intoxicants.

The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when the MLA, accompanied by the police, arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation. Talking to mediapersons, he said none of his family members was injured in the incident.

Harvinder Singh Virk, DCP (Investigation), said an investigation had been initiated based on the MLA’s statement. He said CCTV footage from cameras near the crime scene was being scrutinised. One person had been detained and raids were on to apprehend others, he added.

DCP Virk said the preliminary findings suggested that the miscreants, possibly under the influence of alcohol, targeted the vehicle. They would face consequences, he added.