Armed Pakistani intruder shot dead along Punjab border

An armed Pakistani intruder was gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Channa border outpost in Gurdaspur sector under Ramdass police station area on Tuesday.

An Italy-made pump gun was recovered from near the body. The BSF authorities have informed their Pakistani counterparts about the incident. A BSF official said traffickers often tried to push contraband, arms and explosives through the border fence taking advantage of the dense fog that reduced visibility to almost zero.

This time, an armed intruder tried to enter India by crossing the barbed fence on the International Border, the official said, adding that a search was on to ascertain whether there was an attempt to smuggle contraband or weapons.

“Around 8.30 am, suspected movement of an armed intruder was observed ahead of the fence. The intruder was challenged and neutralised,” a BSF spokesperson said. This is the first such incident of the year. In 2022, the BSF had killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

On Monday, the BSF had seized an old drone in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector with about 1 kg heroin. The drone was reportedly shot down on December 31, but recovered yesterday after a farmer informed the BSF about it.

