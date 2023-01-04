Armed Pakistani intruder shot dead along Punjab border

Amritsar/New Delhi, Jan 3
An armed Pakistani intruder was gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Channa border outpost in Gurdaspur sector under Ramdass police station area on Tuesday.
An Italy-made pump gun was recovered from near the body. The BSF authorities have informed their Pakistani counterparts about the incident. A BSF official said traffickers often tried to push contraband, arms and explosives through the border fence taking advantage of the dense fog that reduced visibility to almost zero.
This time, an armed intruder tried to enter India by crossing the barbed fence on the International Border, the official said, adding that a search was on to ascertain whether there was an attempt to smuggle contraband or weapons.
“Around 8.30 am, suspected movement of an armed intruder was observed ahead of the fence. The intruder was challenged and neutralised,” a BSF spokesperson said. This is the first such incident of the year. In 2022, the BSF had killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan border in Punjab.
On Monday, the BSF had seized an old drone in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector with about 1 kg heroin. The drone was reportedly shot down on December 31, but recovered yesterday after a farmer informed the BSF about it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...