Arms, heroin seized near border in Fazilka

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the State Special Operations Cell, Fazilka, and the Border Security Force seized a large consignment of arms and heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district. The seizure was effected following firing near Gatti No. 3 Border Outpost in Teja Ruhela village.

The police said intruders were engaged near the border. The forces reportedly fired around 40 rounds, after which the intruders fled back across the border, leaving behind the consignment. The seizure included 21 pistols, 310 live cartridges, 39 magazines and more than 2.16 kg heroin.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that Pakistan-based smugglers had crossed the zero line and were operating close to the border fence. Alert BSF personnel fired several rounds to prevent the breach.