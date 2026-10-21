Arms licence freeze sparks indefinite protest in Ferozepur

The Sarpanch Union and several farmers and arms licence applicants have launched an indefinite protest against the state government’s decision to suspend the issuance of fresh firearms licences, alleging that genuine applicants are being made to wait for months and years.

The dharna entered its ninth day on Tuesday, with protesters demanding the reopening of the arms licence portal and resumption of fresh approvals. They warned of intensifying the agitation if their demands remained unmet.

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Saraj Singh, sarpanch of Jhok Harihar village, alleged that applicants were being made to run from pillar to post while their files remained pending. He claimed that politically influential applicants secured licences easily, while those seeking weapons for self-defence faced prolonged delays.

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“People approach the authorities due to genuine security concerns, but their applications are not cleared. There is no clear response or timeline,” he said, demanding transparency in the process.

Referring to the recent killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Saraj said the incident had heightened concerns over public safety, particularly among those opposing the drug menace.

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Lovepreet Singh, 23, said his arms licence application had been pending for five months, despite repeated visits to government offices. He wanted a licence to work as a security guard. Ravinder Singh, 26, said his application had remained pending since 2024, with officials repeatedly telling him that it was under process. Farmer Jaswinder Singh said he had been waiting for three years for a licence sought for self-defence, as he lived in a dhani on the outskirts of his village.

Protesters said the process involved submitting documents through a Sewa Kendra, undergoing a drug test at the Civil Hospital, police verification and approvals from multiple authorities. Applications pass through the arms branch, police station and concerned DSP before returning to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. More than 800 applications were pending in the district.

The government directed Deputy Commissioners on September 2 not to issue fresh licences amid concerns over alleged irregularities. The instructions were conveyed orally during a video conference, with no formal notification reportedly issued. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also ordered a review of firearms licences to prevent their misuse.

Senior officials said the district was already facing a CBI inquiry into licence issuance, making authorities cautious about approving applications.

The district has witnessed several arms licence scandals over the past two decades. In 2001, a CBI inquiry was ordered following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court after thousands of fake licences were seized from criminals and insurgents. The investigation scrutinised 27,188 licences, thousands of which were issued through dubious means. More than two dozen fake licences allegedly carried the SSP’s official address.

In July 2010, arrests were made over the alleged forgery of an Additional District Magistrate’s signature. Two Abohar arms dealers were also arrested with illegal weapons and documents, including Army Commanding Officer letterheads allegedly used to obtain no-objection certificates. In 2011, two more dealers were arrested with over 120 fake licences from various states, including Jammu and Kashmir. The CBI case has resulted in nine convictions, including that of a former PCS officer sentenced to three years in prison.