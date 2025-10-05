DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Arms, narcotics module busted in Amritsar; 2 arrested       

Arms, narcotics module busted in Amritsar; 2 arrested       

Police seize 2.5 kg of heroin along with 5 sophisticated pistols and magazines from the 2

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two men.

Advertisement

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, residents of Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

Police seized 2.5 kg of heroin along with five sophisticated pistols and magazines from them.

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border. The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab," Yadav said on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts