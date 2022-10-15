Arms smuggled from Pak seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 14

The police claimed to have seized a consignment of 11 weapons allegedly smuggled by International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode from Pakistan.

DIG (Rupnagar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the weapons seized today included an Austrian-made 9 mm Glock pistol, a Chinese CF-98 pistol, four country-made .315 bore pistols and 12 live cartridges.

The DIG said the Sirhind police had registered a case Tanranjit Singh, alias Tanna, under Sections 384 and 120 B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Bhullar said during interrogation, Tanna revealed that he had received a consignment of 11 weapons smuggled by Rode.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal said on the basis of information provided by Tanna, gangster Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi, was brought on a production warrant from the Kapurthala jail.

On Jassi’s disclosure, a CF-98 pistol and two .315 bore pistols were seized from his friend’s house in Lopoke and a 9 mm Glock pistol, along with two country-made pistols, was confiscated from his accomplice’s home in Hoshiarpur, said the SSP, adding that with this seizure, the CIA staff had managed to recover the entire chunk of consignment smuggled from Pakistan.

The DIG claimed that Tanna’s name had also figured in a recent extortion case registered in Bathinda. He said Goldy Brar, Manpreet, alias Manna, and Tanna had extorted money from a Bathinda-based businessman. Bhullar said the shooters arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police had revealed Tanna’s name.