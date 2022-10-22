Arms smugglers of Rinda-Landa module remanded in 7-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

A court today sent three alleged arms smugglers of the Rinda-Landa module into seven-day police custody.

Mohali RPG attack A Mohali court sent Charat Singh to eight-day police remand in the RPG attack case on Friday

The Sohana police had sought Khemkaran resident Charat Singh’s remand to question him regarding his role in the attack on Punjab Police Headquarters on May 9

He was nabbed from Mumbai on October 13

The police had arrested three persons — Balraj Singh of Bhikhiwind (Tarn Taran), Aatish Kumar and Avinash Kumar of Sarhali Kalan village (Tarn Taran) — from a hotel located near Jalebian Wala Chowk here on Thursday. The police had seized an AK-47 rifle and three pistols from them.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the three were a part of the module being handled by Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. They used to work as security guards at a tile factory in Gujarat. They were held in a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Delhi Police along with the Amritsar police.

Their names had figured during the interrogation of Harminder Singh of Kot Isse Khan in Moga who had been arrested by the Delhi Police. During interrogation, Harminder said he had picked a consignment of one AK-47 and three pistols on the directions of Landa and handed it over to Balraj, Aatish and Avinash.

“Following the inputs from the Delhi Police, a manhunt was launched by a police team led by DCP (Detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. It arrested them from a hotel at the Ghee Mandi area on Thursday. The police have seized three pistols from their possession,” said Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

Further on disclosures of Balraj, the police team seized an AK-47 assault rifle along with 23 live cartridges from Thathe village in Tarn Taran, he said.

Police sources said raids were being conducted in Tarn Taran and Amritsar to arrest their accomplices.

A case under Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them at the E Division police station here.

