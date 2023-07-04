Army defuses 15 bombs

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, July 3

A team of Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) today diffused 15 bombs in a single blast in a desert area at some distance from the Indira Gandhi Canal Burji No. 253 causing a massive explosion. Balloons of sand and black smoke were seen going up to great height in the air.

According to police sources, it took two to three hours for the Army BDS squad led by Major Navneet to blast off 15 bombs at once. Initially, an advanced team of the Army arrived, which safely transported the bombs to a deserted area, around 3 km from here.

After that all 15 bombs were connected to a detonator and the BDS team them at once.During renovation work of the main branch of the Indira Gandhi Canal, powerful bombs were found at different places in the bed. Last month also, seven bombs found in the canal were defused.

The information about the bombs was conveyed by the police through the district administration to higher Army officials.

Most bombs were old but live. It took several days to deactivate bombs. It is believed that bombs had fallen into the canal during Army drills.