DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Army deployed in flood-affected areas of Fazilka; connection with 10 villages snapped

Army deployed in flood-affected areas of Fazilka; connection with 10 villages snapped

More than 10,000 residents confined to their houses; rescue and evacuation process started
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:32 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Army personnel ferrying the villagers in a boat in Fazilka. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Keeping in view the grim flood situation, the Indian Army has been deployed in the flood-affected areas in Fazilka district today. The Army personnel has started the rescue and evacuation process in about 10 villages falling near the Sutlej creek.

Advertisement

The connection with these villages has been completely snapped as floodwater started overflowing the Kanwawali Bridge. The bridge connects these villages with Fazilka town. Moreover, the link roads have also been inundated with three to four feet water overflowing the roads.

The affected villages are Ram Singh Bhaini, Teja Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Gatti Number 1, Mahatam Nagar, Gulaba Bhaini, Chak Ruhela, Retewali Bhaini and Jhangar Bhaini, besides several hamlets.

Advertisement

According to villagers, an estimated 10,000 residents have been stuck in their respective villages. “Boats are the only means of transport to ferry these villagers; they are now completely dependent on the NDRF and Indian Army teams,” said Harbans Singh of Gulaba Bhaini village.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur said the number of relief camps have been increased from five to seven in Fazilka, where about 300 displaced villagers have been reached so far. She said that every possible assistance, including green fodder, ration, animal feed is being provided to the affected villagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts