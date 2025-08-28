Army deployed in flood-affected areas of Fazilka; connection with 10 villages snapped

Keeping in view the grim flood situation, the Indian Army has been deployed in the flood-affected areas in Fazilka district today. The Army personnel has started the rescue and evacuation process in about 10 villages falling near the Sutlej creek.

The connection with these villages has been completely snapped as floodwater started overflowing the Kanwawali Bridge. The bridge connects these villages with Fazilka town. Moreover, the link roads have also been inundated with three to four feet water overflowing the roads.

The affected villages are Ram Singh Bhaini, Teja Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Gatti Number 1, Mahatam Nagar, Gulaba Bhaini, Chak Ruhela, Retewali Bhaini and Jhangar Bhaini, besides several hamlets.

According to villagers, an estimated 10,000 residents have been stuck in their respective villages. “Boats are the only means of transport to ferry these villagers; they are now completely dependent on the NDRF and Indian Army teams,” said Harbans Singh of Gulaba Bhaini village.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur said the number of relief camps have been increased from five to seven in Fazilka, where about 300 displaced villagers have been reached so far. She said that every possible assistance, including green fodder, ration, animal feed is being provided to the affected villagers.