Army holds CBRN disaster mgmt drill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

Exercise Vajta Sahayata, a two-day chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disaster management drill was conducted by the Vajra Corps under the aegis of Western Command Headquarters on October 16 and 17, along with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Punjab Government.

Initially, a table-top exercise was conducted, wherein the Army, representatives of 7 and 13 NDRF Battalions, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the civil administration, deliberated the role, responsibilities and present as well as future capability development of all stake holders.

Dynamic situations for radiological and biological disaster scenarios were discussed and the response and actions by all stake holders were validated, a defence spokesperson said here today.

Various teams of the Army were mobilised as second responders to a chemical gas leak. The civil administration capabilities and response structures were also validated in the exercise.