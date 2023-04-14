Army jawan ‘dies by suicide’ in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 13

An Army jawan reportedly ‘died by suicide’ at the military station yesterday evening.

The Army authorities have intimated the Cantt police station about the incident. “There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 4.30 am at the Bathinda military station on Wednesday,” the Army authorities said.

The Army authorities on Thursday said the soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon and had apparently committed suicide. The soldier died of a gunshot wound at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

“The soldier returned from leave on April 11. The case purportedly seems to be of an attempted suicide,” the Army authorities said.

“The soldier has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar,” said Gurdeep Singh, SHO, Bathinda Cantt police station.

The weapon and a cartridge case was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region. The soldier was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Army authorities said.