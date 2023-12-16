Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh, December 16
A Lieutenant-rank Army officer was killed while a Captain suffered injuries in the early hours of Saturday when their car overturned and fell into a roadside field in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, police said.
The accident took place around 2.30 am near Narangpur village when both the officers were travelling to Jalandhar Cantt office in their car, they said.
Police said the car lost control near Narangpur because of dense fog.
The Lieutenant, who died in the accident, was identified as Akshit, resident of Hisar in Haryana, while Captain Yuvraj, resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, has been admitted to a military hospital, police said.
