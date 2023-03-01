Army man faces court martial

Chandigarh, February 28
An Army jawan of the rank of Dafadar is being tried by a General Court Martial for allegedly misbehaving with the four-year old daughter of another soldier. The trial, convened by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Armoured Division, commenced at Patiala today.
The jawan is facing five charges under Section 69 of the Army Act read with Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The jawan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3
CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor
Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too
Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told