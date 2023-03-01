Army man faces court martial

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

An Army jawan of the rank of Dafadar is being tried by a General Court Martial for allegedly misbehaving with the four-year old daughter of another soldier. The trial, convened by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Armoured Division, commenced at Patiala today.

The jawan is facing five charges under Section 69 of the Army Act read with Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The jawan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.