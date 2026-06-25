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Home / Punjab / Army man murders wife, swims to safety after driving car into canal in Patiala

Army man murders wife, swims to safety after driving car into canal in Patiala

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Happy Singh
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The driver's side door left open as a car plunged into the Bhakra Canal in Patiala's Passiana helped the police crack the murder case of Ramandeep Kaur (30), leading to the arrest of an Army sepoy. Ramandeep drowned after being trapped inside the vehicle, while her husband, Happy Singh (29), swam to safety.

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The police registered a murder case against Happy, currently posted in Assam, after evidence suggested he intentionally drove into the canal. The couple had married in 2024 after a long inter-caste love affair, but were reportedly facing disputes.

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Samana DSP Fateh Singh Brar said Happy initially claimed he lost balance while driving, and no foul play was suspected. Divers were deployed to recover the car and Ramandeep's body. However, when the vehicle was retrieved, investigators found the driver's door was not shut properly, indicating Happy exited before impact. "It would have been tough to open the door under water pressure," Brar noted.

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Following statements by the victim’s kin, Happy was arrested. The police said the incident occurred on June 23 after a minor dispute. Ramandeep drowned, while Happy, from Bajewala village in Mansa, managed to swim to safety. A case was registered on the complaint of Ramandeep's brother, Gurjeet Singh.

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