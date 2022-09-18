Arora applies for anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Minister of Information and Public Relations Aman Arora has applied for anticipatory bail in a one-year-old case. A local court has issued a notice to the UT Administration, seeking a reply on September 20.

The police had booked Arora and eight other AAP leaders on October 6, 2021, on a complaint of a constable, who alleged that AAP leaders had “assaulted” policemen and injured them when they were stopped from marching towards Raj Bhawan during a protest.