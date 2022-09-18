Arora applies for anticipatory bail

Chandigarh, September 17
Minister of Information and Public Relations Aman Arora has applied for anticipatory bail in a one-year-old case. A local court has issued a notice to the UT Administration, seeking a reply on September 20.
The police had booked Arora and eight other AAP leaders on October 6, 2021, on a complaint of a constable, who alleged that AAP leaders had “assaulted” policemen and injured them when they were stopped from marching towards Raj Bhawan during a protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...