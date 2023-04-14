Arora granted 4-week interim bail in graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim regular bail for four weeks to former minister Sunder Sham Arora in a cheating, forgery and corruption case registered in January. Justice Raj Mohan Singh also fixed the matter for further hearing on May 3.

In his petition through counsel PS Ahluwalia, Arora was seeking the grant of regular bail in FIR filed on January 5, registered under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B of the IPC and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali district.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh observed the Supreme Court in the case of co-accused Parminder Singh had asserted that the facts did prima facie make out a case for interference. But looking into the fact that various factual aspects required consideration in depth, the court deemed it appropriate to relegate the petitioner, or another person who may be aggrieved in this regard, to approach the High Court.