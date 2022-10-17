Sunder Sham Arora's arrest fine, nab Fauja Singh Sarari too, says Opposition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh October 16

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, today said the arrest of former minister and BJP leader Sunder Sham Arora was fine, but the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government should also arrest incumbent Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who is embroiled in a corruption and extortion case.

“The arrest of Sunder Sham Arora by the Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case is okay, but what about Fauja Sijngh Sarari, whose audio clip had gone viral, where he was categorically heard fixing a deal to extort money from officials. Moreover, Sarari and his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapoor had already admitted before the media that the voice in the audio clip was actually of the duo. So, what is holding back CM Bhagwant Mann from arresting Sarari?” asked Bajwa.

The LoP said he would invariably appreciate any effort by the state or the Centre to act tough against corrupt officials or ministers. “However, I am completely against the pick and choose policy of CM Mann. Why are there double standards against the Congress ministers whereas his own ministers go scot-free in corruption cases,” he asked.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of Arora, who had joined the saffron party some time ago, Ashwani Sharma, state chief, Bharatiya Janata Party, said though one-sided version has come to the fore, their party has zero tolerance towards corruption.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Sharma asked why the ruling party has adopted double standards when it comes to the arrest of Sarari. “When will the AAP government arrest Sarari?” he asked.

