Sunder Sham Arora's arrest fine, nab Fauja Singh Sarari too, says Opposition

Chandigarh October 16
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, today said the arrest of former minister and BJP leader Sunder Sham Arora was fine, but the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government should also arrest incumbent Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who is embroiled in a corruption and extortion case.
“The arrest of Sunder Sham Arora by the Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case is okay, but what about Fauja Sijngh Sarari, whose audio clip had gone viral, where he was categorically heard fixing a deal to extort money from officials. Moreover, Sarari and his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapoor had already admitted before the media that the voice in the audio clip was actually of the duo. So, what is holding back CM Bhagwant Mann from arresting Sarari?” asked Bajwa.
The LoP said he would invariably appreciate any effort by the state or the Centre to act tough against corrupt officials or ministers. “However, I am completely against the pick and choose policy of CM Mann. Why are there double standards against the Congress ministers whereas his own ministers go scot-free in corruption cases,” he asked.
Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of Arora, who had joined the saffron party some time ago, Ashwani Sharma, state chief, Bharatiya Janata Party, said though one-sided version has come to the fore, their party has zero tolerance towards corruption.
Taking a dig at the AAP, Sharma asked why the ruling party has adopted double standards when it comes to the arrest of Sarari. “When will the AAP government arrest Sarari?” he asked.
#bhagwant mann #Fauja Singh Sarari #partap singh bajwa #sunder sham arora
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...