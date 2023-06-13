Arrest ex-sarpanch or face statewide stir: Patwaris

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 12

The Canal Patwari Union of the Department of Water Resources, which has been staging an indefinite dharna inside Canal Colony here since May 30, today organised a sit-in inside the Subdivisional Administrative Complex to register its protest against the failure of the police in arresting a former sarpanch, who allegedly abused a patwari, thrashed him and obstructed his official work.

Union state president Sukhvir Mann and secretary Karan Kumar said Raj Kumar, patwari, visited Kundal village to resolve problems relating to irrigation on May 27. However, Jagmandeep Singh Minku, a former sarpanch, allegedly assaulted Raj, abused and threatened him and allegedly tore government records. The union warned that if former sarpanch was not arrested by Tuesday, a dharna would be held at the district level followed by protests across the state.