Arrest Sarari, demands Congress

Chandigarh, January 7

Congress on Saturday sought arrest of former minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who resigned from the Cabinet months after his name came up in a case of an alleged extortion plan.

“Not only his arrest, the audio tapes should be examined by a Central forensic laboratory. I have been repeatedly saying that he should removed. AAP should not adopt double standards while acting upon its ministers and those in the previous Congress government,” said Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition.

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said pressure was building up on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the government was failing on all accounts.