Home / Punjab / Arrest warrant against Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra; recently under spotlight for fake CM Mann video

Arrest warrant against Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra; recently under spotlight for fake CM Mann video

Faridkot court warrant relates to 2022 escape from judicial custody; separate probe underway over 'fake video' of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:30 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Faridkot police has obtained an arrest warrant from a local court against Canada-based NRI Jagmandeep Singh, also known as Jagman Samra, a resident of Phaguwala village in Sangrur.

Samra recently drew attention for allegedly circulating a fake video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on social media.

The warrant relates to an older case in which Samra had escaped from judicial custody. He was originally arrested by the Ferozepur Police in a cheating case registered on November 28, 2020, at Talwandi Bhai Police Station, and was lodged in Faridkot Central Jail as an undertrial.

While in custody, Samra was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College Hospital in Faridkot for treatment on December 23, 2021. On February 1, 2022, he escaped from the hospital by deceiving the jail staff assigned to monitor him.

Following his escape, the jail administration filed a complaint, and a case was registered against Samra and the negligent jail staff at Faridkot City police station. After absconding, Samra reportedly fled to Canada.

He has come under scrutiny again after allegedly posting a fake video of CM Mann on social media, prompting the Punjab Police Cyber Crime Wing in Mohali to register a separate case against him.

