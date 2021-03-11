Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 23

The Talwandi Sabo court has issued an arrest warrant against then Maur Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Chand in the 2017 bomb blast case.

The blast had occurred near the rally of then Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district during the 2017 Assembly elections. It is learnt the case is related to the recording of evidence of the then SHO in the court.

Shiv Chand has since been promoted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), but the court took a tough stance after he failed to comply with the court orders.

As per information, the court had summoned Shiv Chand to record his statement, but he failed to appear. Taking into account the behaviour of the then SHO pertaining to the case, the court has issued an arrest warrant. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 16.

Seven persons, including five children, were killed in the blast. The explosion took place on January 31, 2017, but the police had been unable to trace the culprits or arrest anyone.

The police had earlier set up a special investigation team in the case, but nothing has come of it so far.

Bathinda Senior Superintedent of Police J Elanchezhian said: “It is a routine matter of the court, as earlier he was summoned but he could not appear due to some family reasons. Now, an arrest warrant has been issued by the court. We have assured the court that he will present himself for the next hearing.”