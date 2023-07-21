Arrest warrants for SP, SI in Faridkot graft case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 20

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday got three-day police remand of DSP Sushil Kumar, who was arrested on Wednesday in the Rs 20 lakh bribery case.

The police had registered a case on June 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against SP Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar, Sub-Inspector Khem Chand Prashar and two alleged middlemen Malkeet Das and Jaswinder Singh.

The VB has arrested only one accused.

It had got the arrest warrants of all other four accused in this case on Thursday and they would be arrested soon, said a senior functionary in the VB.

The anticipatory bail applications of all these accused have been dismissed by the court.

