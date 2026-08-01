Arrested in Thailand, Punjab man’s family seeks Seechewal’s help, says falsely framed

Three days after five persons were arrested in Thailand for allegedly abducting three Indians and keeping them captive, the family of one of the accused has approached Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, claiming that he had been wrongly framed.

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Kulraj is one of the five suspects taken into custody by the Royal Thai Police. He hails from Manak village in Lohian, is married and has a four-year-old son.

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His parents, sister, wife and son met Seechewal on Saturday, seeking his intervention in the matter and claiming that he too was a victim like the three Indian youths and not an accused.

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Kulraj's sister said, "He left from here on June 29 and reached Thailand on July 1. A travel agent from Lohian had assured him that he would eventually take him to Spain. He had even booked a hotel in Thailand, but within days of his arrival, his family started receiving calls from a person identifying himself as Khan Baba. He demanded Rs 12 lakh from us, and just days later, he asked for another Rs 15 lakh."

The aggrieved family said there was another youth from Gill village in Kapurthala who had also been lured into the trap by the Lohian-based travel agent. "Since his family managed to fulfil Khan Baba's demands, he was sent back, while Kulraj remains trapped," they said.

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The family said they had already met the Kapurthala DSP and SSP regarding the issue on July 6 and had submitted a complaint against the travel agent.

"We received a call from the Thai Police on the evening of June 29 about Kulraj's arrest. We even saw his video on social media. But since then, there has been no communication from the other side," said Kulraj's sister.