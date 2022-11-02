Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests own Inspector for taking bribe

Chandigarh, November 1
The VB on Tuesday arrested Inspector Amolak Singh posted at VB’s Amritsar range office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. A VB spokesperson said the Inspector had been arrested on the complaint of Prabhmesh Mohan, a resident of Amritsar.
The spokesperson said Mohan had uploaded a video on the online complaint number alleging that he and his wife, who is an employee in the MC, were arrested by the VB in a corruption case in 2021. They had been granted bail.
The complainant further alleged that Amolak Singh, being the investigation officer of the case, demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe from him to record “voice sample”. The complainant recorded this conversation on his phone and handed it over to the VB.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police official.
