‘Arrogant’ BJP leaders consider PM Modi above God: Arvind Kejriwal

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 28

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the BJP leaders had become so arrogant that they had started considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi above God.

Seeking votes on basis of development If you make AAP win all 13 seats, only then the voice of Punjabis will reverberate inside the Lok Sabha. The Central Government won’t be able to stop even a single penny of funds. AAP is not asking for votes in the name of religion, but on the basis of development. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Convener

“Lord Jagannath is called the lord of the entire world. But BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi,” said Kejriwal, after meeting traders in Ludhiana.

The AAP national convener said, “Just a few days ago, PM Modi stated in an interview that he was not born from the womb of his mother. He said he had been sent to earth directly by God.”

Soon, the BJP workers would remove idols of God from temples and instal the idol of Modi. “They say Modi has brought Lord Rama. While the truth is that the universe has been created by Lord Rama,” he said.

Addressing the business community, Kejriwal said, “Earlier, I came to listen to your problems. This time, I have come to ask for your support. You gave us a huge mandate in the 2022 Assembly poll. Now, make us strong at the Centre. If you make AAP win all 13 seats, only then the voice of Punjabis will reverberate inside the Lok Sabha.”

“When we will have 13 MPs from Punjab, the Central Government won’t be able to stop even a single penny of funds,” said Kejriwal, adding that four-years ago, the Modi government had used nails and bulldozers to stop farmers from entering Delhi.

He said 750 farmers had died during the Delhi stir, most of whom were from Punjab. “Now, they are threatening Punjabis to topple their government. Thus, press the button, which ousts Modi,” he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP had created dictatorship in the country. “Elections were announced on March 16 and I was arrested on March 21. Modi knew that if I was not arrested, I would campaign in the whole country,” he said.

Recounting the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab, Kejriwal said, “People never believed that electricity bills can be zero. Now power supply is given for 24 hours and the bill still comes zero. It is possible only where AAP is in power. We saved money by stopping corruption and are passing on the benefit to the people. Mohalla clinics are opening throughout Punjab. We are constructing ‘Schools of Eminence’. AAP is not asking for votes in the name of religion, but on the basis of development.”

He said the Modi government had withheld funds worth Rs 9,000 crore of Punjab. “Of this, Rs 5,500 crore is the Rural Development Fund, which is used to build roads in villages. The money of the National Health Mission has also been withheld. The BJP wants to halt development of Punjab,” he said.

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AAP supremo said he had threatened Punjabis by stating that after June 4, he would topple the AAP government. He said Shah wanted to topple the AAP government to stop free electricity and health facilities being provided at the mohalla clinics.

“So, do not vote for the BJP at any cost. Respond to the BJP’s dictatorship by voting for AAP candidates,” he added.

