Arshdeep Dalla's key aide held in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 29

A counter-intelligence team of the Punjab Police has arrested a key associate of gangster-turned terrorist Arshdeep Dalla and seized a pistol from him.

The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Harry.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Harry was involved in targeted killings.

“We have seized a .32 bore pistol and four cartridges from his possession,” the SSP said, adding that Harry was a close associate of Dalla, and was involved in targeted killings.

Though Harry had no criminal history, he was closely associated with the crimes being executed by Dalla and his associates from abroad, said Khurana.

He said apart from Dalla, who operated from Canada, Jaikpal Singh living in Malaysia and Amritpal Singh and Manpreet Singh, both residing in the Philippines, were actively involved in executing crimes in the state.

“We are trying to find out from where Harry got the weapon and what were his plans,” the SSP said.

Findings from preliminary investiagtion suggested that Harry was the main supplier of weapons to Lali Malaysia and members of Dalla’s gang.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 (6, 7, 8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Harry, Dalla and three other gang members.

