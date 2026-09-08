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Home / Punjab / Artificial knee implants allegedly stolen from cremation ground in Bathinda

Artificial knee implants allegedly stolen from cremation ground in Bathinda

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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An alleged attempt to steal artificial knee implants from a cremation ground in Bhai Bakhtaur village, Bathinda, came to light after villagers caught a youngster carrying the implants away.

According to villagers Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Mahinder Singh, who spoke in the presence of the deceased’s son, Kulwinder Singh, the youngster allegedly removed the implants from Saudagar Singh’s ashes on Saturday and tried to flee.

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People present at the cremation ground noticed the youngster and raised an alarm. Villagers chased and caught him, reportedly recovering the implants from his possession. They also recorded a video urging residents to remain vigilant around the cremation site.

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Villagers allegedly suspected the youngster of being a drug addict. However, Kotfatta SHO Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh said the boy was a rag picker searching through the ashes for money or coins. He added that the family had not filed any complaint and the implants remained with them.

In a separate incident, thieves allegedly stole copper wires and pipes from the outdoor units of six air conditioners during the night.

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