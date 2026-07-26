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Home / Punjab / Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann have maintained stoic silence, says Kewal Singh Dhillon

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann have maintained stoic silence, says Kewal Singh Dhillon

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar/Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:01 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon today questioned the silence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on paper leaks in the state.

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Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the students’ demonstrations, Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who supported the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, had maintained stoic silence over paper leaks in Punjab, he said.

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“These double standards must be called out,” said Dhillon, who was in Amritsar to appoint Salil Kapoor as the BJP district head.

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In Jalandhar, Dhillon said Pradhan’s tenure would be remembered for reforms he had introduced in the education system.

“Today, Pradhan quit in the interest of the students so that they can again focus on their studies. We salute his spirit. However, it was not the students but the goons holding the protest in Delhi,” Dhillon said.

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On Ravneet Bittu’s resignation as the Minister of State, Dhillon said, “Bittu was working for the welfare of Punjab and he will continue to do so.”

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