BJP trying to buy 10 Punjab MLAs, break govt, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh, September 14
Delhi Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that 10 Punjab AAP MLAs have been approached by the BJP.
"They are buying MLAs, breaking governments", he said
PTI alert
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized
Heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road
11 killed, 25 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch
Injured shifted to sub-district hospital in Mandi town
Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin to meet on SCO margins; to discuss Russia-India cooperation in UN, G20: Kremlin
Putin and Modi will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council o...