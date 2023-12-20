Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons again, attend Vipassana camp in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 19

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the second time in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate for December 21, he is likely to skip it again.

Instead, Kejriwal will start a 10-day meditation at a Vipassana centre at Anandgarh village in Hoshiarpur from tomorrow. He will land along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Adampur airport after which he will be escorted via a chopper to Jehan Khelan, Hoshiarpur, near the Police Recruits Training Centre. From there, he will move to the meditation centre about 3 km away where he will stay put till December 30.

The Punjab Police and civil administration have made adequate security arrangements for the VVIP guest around the centre. “Kejriwal will not be meeting anyone and not talking to anyone these days. It is a purely detox exercise”, said a senior AAP leader.

This is the first time that Kejriwal will be attending a vipassana event in Punjab. He has practised it earlier in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Nagpur.

The Delhi CM had been issued first summon by the ED on November 2 which he had skipped, then too terming it “unsustainable in law and motivated”.

