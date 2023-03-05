Uncertainty clouds Punjab leg of G20 meeting over Ajnala violence

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 5

In a major blow to Punjab, the Centre is planning to shift the venue of the G-20 summit out of Punjab. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Amritsar later this month.

It is learnt that the Centre has taken this decision as an aftermath of the violent clash held between the Waris Punjab De supporters led by its head Amripal Singh and the Punjab police on February 23, when followers of the radical Sikh activist stormed into the police station at Ajnala forcefully and eventually walked away seeking release of one of his aides.

After having a talk on the law and order situation in Punjab, the Ministry of Home and other security agencies held that the event should not be held in Amritsar due to activities being undertaken by the radical leaders and constant threats to the government. Another controversial pro-Khalistan supporter Gupatwant Pannuhad also made an offer on social media of awarding $50,000 to anyone who hoists the Khalistan flag during the event to give an impression to the foreign dignitaries that Punjab was no longer a state of India.

Nonetheless, confirming the development, Member of Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa said the Centre has contemplated shifting the G-20 Summit outside Punjab on the pretext of the Ajnala incident in particular, besides other radical activities. He said that the decision on a fresh venue would be taken shortly by the Centre.

“This is an unfortunate development that would show Punjab in a very bad light on the global level. The G-20 Summit that was to be held in Amritsar this month has been cancelled by the Government of India, keeping in view the Ajnala incident and the activities particularly being done by the radical Sikhs,” he said.

The G-20 Summit is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. This annual event is held under the leadership of the rotating Presidency. Though the occasion initially focused largely on broad microeconomic issues, yet since its expansion, its agenda included trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and anti-corruption.

It was scheduled in two phases in Amritsar- the Y-20 meeting from March 15 to March 17 on Education and L-20 meeting on March 19-20 on Labour.

Dimpa has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call an all-party meeting and take a joint move to urge the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and other concerned departments to rollback the decision.

“We didn’t have any other opportunity other than this for gaining the limelight that would have helped for the overall development of the state. I believe that Amritsar, which is globally known for having its pride, the Golden Temple, was being defamed by the Centre taking an excuse of Ajnala incident. I appeal to the CM to rise above the party lines and call up all the leaders jointly to take up the matter with the PM and HM against shifting the G-20 Summit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has tweeted, “Dear @PMOIndia Sh @narendramodi & @AmitShah, conspiracy to exclude Sri Amritsar Sahib from #G20 hosts list became known when national channels started highlighting Amritpal. This is suggestive of utter failure of intel & law enforcement agencies.”

While targeting the Bhagwant Mann led AAP govt, Aujla tweeted: “@HMOIndia & @CMOPb @BhagwantMann your poor grip over law & order is noticed well by anti-India elements pulling strings of hoax creaters and it is getting exploited. @MEAIndia Punjab is a safe state & can host #G20Summit Do not push Punjab into the another era of darkness.”

Meanwhile AAP MP Vikramjit Singh has tweeted that the G20 meeting is confirmed in Amritsar. “Happy to inform that as of now @g20org meeting is confirmed at #Amritsar during 15-17 Mar as scheduled. Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event & one stray Incident cant be reflectionof State it will be a memorable event @BhagwantMann @harjotbains @DrSJaishankar,” he tweeted.