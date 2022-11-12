As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

PTI

New Delhi, November 12

Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 9am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The AQI was 'very poor' in 27 of the 37 monitoring stations. The AQI was at 351 in Jahangirpuri, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30am, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season.