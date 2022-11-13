As mercury dips, dengue cases decline

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

With a dip in mercury, dengue cases have started declining in the state. This year, the Health Department has reported 7,500 cases and 10 deaths. Last year, a total of 24,000 dengue cases surfaced in the state.

The average daily cases have come down to around 200 due to drop in temperature. Till last week, the cases were around 500. As per experts, the cases will continue to decline.

According to the dengue bulletin, Punjab has reported 7,747 cases. SAS Nagar district was the worst affected with 1,487 cases, followed by Rupnagar 737, Pathankot 735, Fatehgarh Sahib 641 and Ludhiana 635. A total of 46,771 tests have been conducted of suspected dengue patients.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra called upon residents to assist in containing dengue mosquito breeding. He said directions had already been issued to Civil Surgeons to set up dengue wards and intensify fogging in rural and urban areas.

#dengue