 As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for devotees’ convenience

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Sprinklers at the Golden Temple complex provide relief to the devotees. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 19

The soaring heat has taken its toll on the footfall of devotees at Golden Temple.

Normally, between 90,000-1,00,000 visitors pay obeisance at Golden Temple daily. For the past few days, temple officials said this count had come down to half.

Nonetheless, to beat the heat, the SGPC has made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. The timing for visitors is between 4 am and 11 pm.

Golden Temple manager (parikrama) Narinder Singh said, “Barring Sundays, when local devotees also visit the temple, the actual footfall of outsiders has come down to 50,000-55,000 daily. It is just due to scorching heat, we believe,” he says.

Facilities for pilgrims

  • In the sanctum sanctorum, air-conditioners are on all through the day
  • Besides the ceiling fans, a special water vapour sprinkling mechanism has been introduced
  • The carpets inside the shrine too have been replaced with special jute mats as the carpets used to emanate more heat
  • Those moving around parikrama, can take shelter in verandahs to escape sun rays

It requires courage to walk on the marbled parikrama (the path that circumscribes the sacred pool from all sides). So, SGPC staffers and volunteers keep on pouring buckets full of water from the sacred pool on the mats.

Narinder adds that it takes no time for the mats to dry up. So, we ensure these mats should remain soaked. “We have doubled the layer of mats. Normally, there used to be two-layered mats, now it’s four-layered one,” he says.

In the sanctum sanctorum, air-conditioners are on all through the day. Besides the ceiling fans, a special water vapour sprinkling mechanism has been introduced. It is fitted under the canopy that stretches from the ‘Darshani Deodi’ (the entrance gate) that leads to the sanctum sanctorum.

Here, the devotees have to wait in queues for at least 45 minutes and even more to gain entry to the sanctum sanctorum. Narinder says that this special mechanism has been introduced recently. “The water gets circulated through special pipes fitted overhead. A motor is fitted to this system that converts the water into vapours that are jet sprayed,” he says.

The carpets inside the shrine too have been replaced with special jute mats as the carpets used to emanate more heat.

Those moving around parikrama, take shelter in verandahs to escape sun rays. Here fans and coolers have been installed. “Coolers’ count too has been increased from 30 to 50 in the complex,” says Narinder. A ‘shamiana’ fitted with the water vapour sprinkling system and fans is installed on the ‘parikrama’ near the Akal Takht too. Here, the pilgrims sit and listen to the ‘Dhadi diwan’ staged by the traditional ballad singers.

Jagdish from Maharashtra said though it was scorching heat, an adequate arrangement was done for the visitors. “It’s my second visit. The water sprinkling arrangement seems to be successful in beating the heat. Similarly, hassles in walking up the parikrama are also minimised with water being thrown on it repeatedly,” he said.

New timings

The ‘kiwad’ (portals) opening time is 2 am when kirtan begins. The departure of ‘Palki Sahib’ from Akal Takht to the sanctum sanctorum is 4 am, followed by ‘Asa Di Vaar, kirtan, hukumnama’ and holy reading of ‘Rehras Sahib’ at the sunset. Sukh Asan (departure of Palki Sahib from sanctum sanctorum to Akal Takht) at 11 pm.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Two booked for defrauding man of Rs 27.14 lakh

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed