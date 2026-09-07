DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / As Pilot steps in, Cong dissenters signal truce ahead of Rahul’s tour

As Pilot steps in, Cong dissenters signal truce ahead of Rahul’s tour

Channi, Randhawa among others assure new in-charge of cooperation

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Charanjit Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa. Tribune file
Advertisement

A day after Sachin Pilot was appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, senior Congress leaders, including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others, who had been opposing the party’s decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief, have assured him of full cooperation.

While congratulating Pilot, both Channi and Randhawa assured him of support. The assurance by the warring leaders holds importance as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to undertake a six-day Punjab tour after September 15.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Channi-led faction had accused the outgoing Punjab Affairs in-charge and former Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel of allegedly siding with Warring and not presenting the true ground report to the party high command.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Randhawa and Pilot are now each other’s bosses, with the former being in-charge of the Rajasthan Congress. Pilot has become the second leader to be appointed Punjab in-charge after Harish Chaudhary from Rajasthan. Warring said the appointment of Pilot was a welcome step as he was young and a visionary leader. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said Pilot’s appointment had put the party in an advantageous position. “All will work with him to bring the party back to power,” he said.

‘Knows Punjab’s socio-political landscape’

Advertisement

Observers said Pilot’s fresh assignment carries significant political resonance as his connection to Punjab was deeply intertwined with the legacy of his late father, Rajesh Pilot. This would work to his advantage as he has an understanding of Punjab’s socio-political landscape.

In the aftermath of the 1985 Rajiv-Longowal Accord, former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, who was holding the charge of internal security, served as a key back-channel mediator between the central leadership and local factions to help restore peace in the state. Pilot often accompanied his father on high-stakes visits across Punjab, said leaders close to his family.

Apart from campaigning in the Gujjar and OBC-dominated belts in the state, Pilot had been visiting Balachaur and Patiala on private visits.

Leaders privy to the development said Pilot would visit Punjab this week. He is expected to meet Rahul and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi within a couple of days, party insiders said, adding that the meeting would focus on the proposed organisational changes of the state unit.

A senior leader said the September 4 meeting chaired by Rahul had set into motion the wheel of change, with the general secretary in-charge being replaced in the first go. The meeting, which was attended by Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, focused on different permutations and combinations to end the deadlock.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts